Free PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Champions League final online

A mere 426 days after the competition's opening match, we've reached the final of the 2019/20 Champions League campaign. The longest season ends with a showdown between two of the most dangerous, ruthless and widely despised sides on the continent, both of whom are looking to complete a treble. Read on to find out where you can live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich and watch the Champions League final from anywhere today.

How to get a free PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich is being played at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm local time. That's 8pm BST for those of you tuning in from the UK, and 3pm ET/12pm PT in America.



BT Sport has the UK broadcasting rights, but since this is the Champions League final, you don't have to be a subscriber to tune in. As well as BT Sport 1, you can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich for free on YouTube, with coverage starting at 7pm UK time.



The BT and YouTube options are only for UK viewers, but you can get around that If you're abroad right now, try this VPN deal, which will enable you to access your usual feed just as if you were in the UK.

Paris Saint-Germain, after years of underachievement in this competition, have reached their first ever Champions League final. Les Parisiens' quality has been beyond doubt for the best part of a decade, but this season for the first time, they look mentally ready too.

After topping a group containing Real Madrid, PSG have shown a grit in the knockout rounds that we've never seen from them before, coming from behind against both Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta en route to the final. Their 3-0 victory over Leipzig in the semi-final was so straightforward it sucked all of the fun out of the event.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe naturally receive the plaudits, but it's Angel Di Maria and some of their lesser-heralded figures that have impressed most of all throughout this campaign. However, former Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico may have to deputise for the injured Keylor Navas again, which would be music to the ears of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller et al.

FC Hollywood's attackers have been irresistible since the Bundesliga's restart, but they've masked what has looked at times like a highly suspect backline. Both Barcelona and Lyon had numerous opportunities to punish Munich in the previous rounds, but neither of them was able to do so.

Hansi Flick has favoured a high line of late, but that could prove disastrous against the pace and quality of players Neymar and Mbappe. No matter who you support, here's how to live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich and watch the Champions League final online today.

Live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich online free in the UK

BT Sport

As ever, BT Sport has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Champions League in the UK. That means PSG vs Bayern Munich will be on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. However, since this is the final, anyone can tune in for free on YouTube, the BT Sport app or the BT Sport website. You don't have to sign up with any details - just fire up your platform of choice when the build-up starts at 7pm. If you're out of the UK right now, fear not. Grab a VPN to get your Champions League final hit no matter where you are with the YouTube option.



How to get a free PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream in the US

CBS All Access

CBS All Access is showing PSG vs Bayern Munich in the US, with the game kicking off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. If you're not familiar with CBS, you can opt for a cheaper package with commercials, or a slightly pricier one without. However, you can watch the Champions League final for free by taking advantage of the one-week free trial. After that, a CBS All Access subscription costs $5.99 per month (with ads), or $9.99 per month without ads. The game is also being shown on Spanish-language channel TUDN Deportes, which you can access through fuboTV. Better still, both TUDN Deportes and fuboTV offer a one-week free trial. Remember, if you're outside of the States right now and want to live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich through your usual provider, or the UK YouTube option above, check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

How to live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich online if you're in Canada, and the network has a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterwards. Kick-off time is 3pm ET/12pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access the Champions League final just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch the Champions League final online in Australia

Optus Sports

You'll need to head to Optus Sports for the Champions League final, which is real easy if you have one of their packages already. If you don't, going for a monthly subscription to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up very late or get up very early for this one though, as PSG vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 5am AEST on Monday morning. And for those of you who are away from your usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich from wherever you are