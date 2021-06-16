Forza Horizon 5 voted as most anticipated game of E3 2021

Forza Horizon 5 is the most anticipated game from E3 2021, according to voters from several outlets.

Earlier today on June 16, the ESA announced that Forza Horizon 5 had been selected as the most anticipated game to be showcased at E3 2021 over the past few days. Several outlets were included in the voting to decide the ultimate winner, including IGN, Gamespot, PC Gamer, Game Bonfire, IGN China, and here at GamesRadar+.

Forza Horizon 5 was unveiled by developer Playground Games on June 13 at the Xbox E3 2021 showcase. As part of the event, developers from the studio walked the virtual audience through how they'd reconstructed the new location of Mexico in stunning detail, using incredible photo technology to render mountains, hills, deserts, and more.

There's actually not that long to wait until we can get our hands on Forza Horizon 5 for ourselves, as the game launches later this year on November 9. As expected with a first-party Xbox game, it's going to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and will be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Additionally, Xbox revealed that Forza Horizon 5 will run at 60FPS in 4K while on Xbox Series X, and 60FPS at 1080p on Xbox Series S.

It was actually a pretty stellar showcase from Xbox at E3 2021, even outside of the impressive Forza Horizon 5. Elsewhere, we saw a brand new trailer for Bethesda's highly anticipated RPG Starfield, as well as the unveiling of Redfall, Arkane Austin's fantastic-looking new shooter revolving around superpowered vampires.

Additionally, members of the aforementioned outlets could also vote on their most anticipated game from each showcase. Halo Infinite took home the 'most anticipated' title from the Xbox showcase, while Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy bagged the honor from the Square Enix presentation. Falling Frontier was selected as the most anticipated indie game of E3 2021, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 claimed the title from the Nintendo E3 Direct.

