Redfall is a new Xbox exclusive from Arkane Austin and it's coming summer 2022

Redfall is a new co-op vampire slaying game from the developers of Prey, and it's headed to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in summer 2022.

Xbox revealed the new game from Arkane Austin as the climactic "one more thing" to its E3 2021 event, showing off a cinematic trailer that follows a ragtag group of young survivors who seem to have this vampire-slaying thing down to a science. A science that includes accidentally alerting death cultists to your presence when you're trying to record them for a documentary, but a science nonetheless.

On top of confirming the release date, the trailer also revealed that Redfall is coming to Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launches. The trailer doesn't show any actual gameplay - though we can hardly complain, since it's too much fun watching these kids give each other good-natured grief and give the vampires and their cultists white-hot death - but a follow-up announcement from Bethesda confirms that it will be "an open-world co-op FPS."

You'll be able to play Redfall alone if you prefer, but it sounds like it will really get your delicious blood pumping in four-player co-op. You'll be able to choose from a selection of heroes to take into battle, and judging from what we saw in the trailer, each one will come with their own areas of expertise: one character seems to create phantom objects out of mysterious purple energy, lifting allies to nearby rooftops with an old-timey elevator or blasting away enemies with a massive umbrella; another is escorted by a helpful (yet adorably glitchy) bipedal robot.

Whoever you pick and whether you go alone or in a squad, you'll need to make the most of your abilities and tread with caution: the entire island town of Redfall, Massachusetts has been cut off from the rest of the world by the vampiric menace, and there's no help on the way. Though as one of the characters optimistically points out at the end of the trailer, at least it means they probably don't have to keep paying off their student loans.