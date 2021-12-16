Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests, rewards, and a return of the Lodge

The Fortnite Winterfest event has made a welcome return in 2021, which means it's time for you to ring those 'slay' bells in the battle royale while it run from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. There's been a huge upheaval recently with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and many changes were introduced, but those include a large snowy region of the new island which is actually perfect for Winterfest, as well as the familiar Cosy Lodge reappearing in the menu that was last seen during the 2019 event. This festive period in Fortnite will be full of gifts and perhaps even a seasonal surprise or two, so read on for everything we know about Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

The Fortnite Winterfest Lodge is back

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Winterfest Lodge is a hub within the main menu, where players can go to open daily presents gifted by various Fortnite characters to unlock new reward items. It did not feature in the 2020 event, which left many festive players feeling disappointed, but thankfully the Lodge has made a return for 2021. Make sure you log on every day and visit this grotto so you can collect all of your presents during the course of the event, though don't worry if you overlook a few days as you can catch up on your stack of missed presents all the way up to January 6, 2022.

As well as opening a present each day on either side of the Lodge, there are several other elements you can interact with. The Quadcrasher reindeer head over the fireplace triggers a small remote control car, and if you head to the stacks of presents there's a nutcracker behind to the left, while the bauble on the right gives you access to the bauble, llama cowbell, and safe that has different contents each time you unlock it. Interact with Sgt. Winter in the chair, then select the fireplace to access the Yule Log, which supercharges your XP as well as providing random XP bonuses as you watch it burn – it won't exactly let you level up fast in Fortnite but it's a nice little bonus if you have nothing else to do.

Fortnite Winterfest Quests 2021

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unsurprisingly there are Fortnite Winterfest quests attached to the event, with one going live at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT every day until all 14 have been revealed. However, thanks to the ever ready dataminers we already have the complete list of quests, which is as follows:

Warm yourself at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge (1)

Deal damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher (50)

Collect toy biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound (3)

Travel while having icy feet (200)

Fly with a chicken (200)

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter's Workshop (2)

Ram a snowman with a vehicle (1)

Use a Holiday Presents! Item (1)

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)

Eat food in a single match (5)

Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent (10)

Light a campfire while having icy feet (1)

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher (1,000)

Destroy Holiday decorations (10)

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade (1)

To get started, you can warm yourself at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge by accessing the Lodge from the main menu, interacting with Sgt. Winter who is sat in the chair, then the select the fireplace.

Fortnite Winterfest Rewards 2021

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Several Fortnite Winterfest rewards have already been revealed, including the Polar Peely skin (a frozen banana) and the Krisabelle (Christmas Isabelle) skin pictured above – the standard version is red, and there's also a blue variant which is exclusively available via the Epic Games Store on PC. A complete list of rewards found for the event is as follows:

Auroral Arc Contrail

Bombastic Winterfest Spray

Choice Knit Emote

Ffrosty Back Bling

Golden Look Board Glider

Holly Hatchets Harvesting Tool

It's Perfect! Emoticon

Krisabelle Skin

Loot In The Mountains Music

Polar Peely Skin

Sentinel Glider (Fortnite x The Matrix)

Snowplower Harvesting Tool

Twinkly Wrap

Winterfest Banner Icon

Wooly Wrap

You Better Watch Out! Loading Screen

❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present GuideWant a specific present? follow the number guide below to know ahead of time what it is you're unboxing!Frozen Peely is a frozen present so it's not included in this image.Thanks @MattTheo_ for helping me confirm this image is accurate! pic.twitter.com/igr48QHwBGDecember 16, 2021 See more

If there's a particular reward you'd like to add to your locker, then the above image reveals which one is inside each present – though as long as you keep visiting the Lodge then you'll unlock them all eventually! Note that the Polar Peely Skin gift on the righthand side is frozen at the time of writing, so can only be opened at a later date.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are also a number of new skins and styles arriving on the Item Shop during the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event, with the initial stand-out additions being the Spider-Man: No Way Home outfits for Spider-Man and MJ. We're promised a lot more fresh outfits to come over the festive period, so keep an eye on the Item Shop to see if any of them catch your eye.

Fortnite Winterfest New Weapons and Items 2021

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, the Fortnite Winterfest event in 2021 sees Sgt. Winter bringing a number of weapons and items back from the festive vault for a limited time. Chiller Grenades allow you to give other players (or yourself) ice block feet to slide around on, while the Snowball Launcher flings frosty projectiles at your opponents. The Sneaky Snowman allows you to hide in plain sight, though be careful where you choose to locate yourself in case you stand out, and the Holiday Present throwable springs up a gift box full of useful items.

