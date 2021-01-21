Fortnite Terminator skin leaked via PlayStation Store

Fortnite Terminator skins are on the way according to a leak on the PlayStation Store.

As Fortnite sleuth ento showed on Twitter, Fortnite Terminator skins for Sarah Connor and the iconic T-800 recently appeared under the free-to-play section of the PlayStation Store. We haven't been able to find the skin listing for ourselves (it seems to have been replaced by a Fortnite Crew listing), but several other players have, like Twitter user Mrfox895 .

WHAT THE FUCK!!!! #FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint #PS4share pic.twitter.com/AFI0UCgSQQJanuary 21, 2021

This leak is consistent with two recent Fortnite teasers – one datamined and one posted by Epic itself. Earlier today, the Fortnite Twitter account posted a short audio log with a telling caption: "Target description: A ruthless machine and a protector of the future." That's a spot-on description of the Terminator, and it lines up with the Terminator-themed character portal that Fortnite dataminers uncovered in a recent update.

Fortnite crossovers generally focus on the source material's most iconic characters, and you can't get any more recognizable than Sarah Connor and the T-800. It would've been interesting to see a half-robot, half-Arnold variation of the definitive Terminator, but you can't go wrong with the mech itself (and, you know, this doesn't require Arnold's likeness).

We don't know when these Fortnite Terminator skins will arrive, but based on the usual timeline between teasers, datamines, and announcements, it shouldn't be too far out. In the meantime, the Fortnite Predator skin just went live for Battle Pass owners. Evidently, Epic is on an '80s action kick.

