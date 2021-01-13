Fortnite will get a Predator crossover skin

Fortnite will soon be getting its very own Predator skin.

Today, as first noted by Eurogamer, update 15.20 for Fortnite introduced the first special Predator-themed challenge, which can be accessed via the 'Mystery Rewards' tab on the game's Battle Pass menu. The Jungle Hunter Quests, as they're dubbed for the character, haven't unlocked just yet, but it appears as though the debut quest will unlock a special Predator-themed spray.

However, the Predator skin itself won't arrive in Fortnite for a fair few weeks just yet. As noted by dedicated Fortnite leaker/reporter ShiinaBR just below, the Predator skin will be tied to these ongoing Jungle Hunter Quests, and there will be two variants of the skin available when it eventually arrives. Additionally, there'll be an NPC related to the Predator on a certain part of the Fortnite map, although we don't know if this could be the Predator itself (similar to how The Mandalorian appeared on the Fortnite map as an NPC enemy).

It seems like the Predator skin will be tied to an event with many challenges & there's also a "Ragnarok" book mentioned in the files, which is 99% also related to this.January 13, 2021

Right now, we don't yet know if the Predator skin will be exclusive to those who own the current Fortnite Battle Pass. It would appear the initial Jungle Hunter Quest that's just been introduced is exclusive to Battle Pass owners, so it stands to reason that the Predator skin will also be exclusive.

This is just the latest in a very long line of crossover skins in Fortnite. So far this current season, God of War's Kratos, Halo's Master Chief, and The Walking Dead's Daryl and Michonne have all joined the ranks of Epic's game so far during this current season as guest skins that have been available for purchase for a limited time in the in-game item shop.

For all the latest changes and improvements that Epic has made to the ongoing game, head over to our Fortnite patch notes guide for more.