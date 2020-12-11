Fortnite Master Chief skin confirmed as well as The Walking Dead's Daryl and Michonne

Fortnite Master Chief is a real thing that is happening, and you can pick him up in the item shop tonight.
After leaking earlier this month, John-117's arrival in Fortnite's increasingly bizarre metaverse was confirmed at The Game Awards. He's available as a new Outfit, and if you play a match of Fortnite on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S after purchasing it, you'll unlock a special Matte Black Style. Chief arrives along with a full set, including a Pelican Glider, a miniature Pelican Carrier, and a Gravity Hammer.
Yes, this means you can finally have a long-awaited grudge match between Xbox champion Master Chief and PlayStation legend Kratos. Now we just need to get Mario in there and the console-crossing escapades will be complete.
The Master Chief is bringing a little piece of home with him as well. Starting on Friday at 7 am PST / 10 am EST / 1 pm BST, you'll be able to play a painstakingly recreated version of Blood Gulch (or whatever you call it from your Halo of choice) in Fortnite Creative Mode. It's a perfect fit for Capture The Flag, of course, but you can just take a walk through and bathe in nostalgia if you prefer.
Fortnite will keep its string of high-profile cameos rolling next week with the arrival of The Walking Dead's Daryl and Michonne on December 16. Honestly, getting whisked away from a zombie apocalypse to a kooky island where everybody just fights all the time with no consequences doesn't sound that bad.
