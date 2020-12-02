Check out the Fortnite season 5 win umbrella and see what you get for victory

Hopefully you'll have one soon but if you were wondering what the Fortnite season 5 win umbrella looks like then we have it in all its glory for you to take a look at. Remember, this is the umbrella you only get for winning a match so it's basically bragging rights with a handle. And, weirdly, something no one ever uses once they have it. It's more of a collector's item really.

Fortnite chapter 2 Season 5 has a bit of a Greek/Roman theme going this time, despite the inclusion of the Mandolarian and The Child (or Grogu to... no one). While there are Mando skins, weapons and gear in this season, the overall theme looks a bit more historical. There are new points of interest on the map like a Gladiatorial arena, and a gladiator character with purple tinged effects on his armor. That ornate armor and purple flourish is something mirrored in the Fortnite season 5 win umbrella as you can see here:

(Image credit: Epic)

As you can see the Fortnite season 5 win umbrella has the same ornate gold/brass design with purple trim as we've seen elsewhere in this new season of Fortnite. Perhaps most interesting is that central decoration featuring Medusa's head. Is that a hint of something to come in the game, or just a nice art touch? There's also what looks like crossed hammers on the trim that might mean something too. If there is any meaning to it all it's something we'll have to wait to see about while we work our way to actually earning the fabled umbrella of victory.