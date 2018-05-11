Fortnite Season 4 - all the Battle Pass skins, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and more

Fortnite Season 4 is here, which means Battle Pass holders have a whole host of new cosmetic items available to unlock. There are fresh skins, emotes, harvesting tools, skydiving trails, gliders, back blings, and emoticons, plus the new sprays which allow you to paint tags on surfaces and leave your individual mark. To add them to your locker, you'll need to collect Battle Stars to level up your Battle Pass (10 Battle Stars per Tier), and the fastest way to earn them is by completing the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges and Daily Challenges.
Below you'll find all of the new cosmetic items available, broken down into categories along with the Battle Pass Tier level required to unlock them. Don't forget that you can now scroll through all of your available emotes, sprays, and emoticons in game so they can all be accessed, rather than just the six you set as default in your locker. Fortnite Season 4 will run for 10 weeks in total, reaching its finale on July 9, so make sure you've unlocked all the things you want from this list before that deadline.
Fortnite Season 4 Skins
These new outfits allow you to customise your appearance on the battlefield, with Carbide and Omega having additional unlockable styles available.
Tier 1: Carbide - part of the Carbide set
Unlock additional styles by reaching Season Levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 65
Tier 1: Battlehawk - part of the Advanced Forces set
Tier 23: Teknique - part of the Aerosol Assassins set
Tier 47: Zoey - part of the Sweet Tooth set
Tier 71: Valor - part of the Valiant set
Tier 87: Squad Leader - part of the Advanced Forces set
Tier 100: Omega - part of the Omega set
Unlock additional styles by completing Fortnite Tier 100 Challenges
Fortnite Season 4 Emotes
Everyone loves a dance, either to celebrate a victory or taunt your enemies, and there are some slick moves available in Fortnite Season 4.
Tier 26: Orange Justice
Tier 31: Popcorn
Tier 54: Respect
Tier 63: Hype
Tier 95: Groove Jam
Fortnite Season 4 Harvesting Tools
Smash up those trees, vehicles, buildings, and everything else in style with these fancy new pickaxes.
Tier 7: Gale Force - part of the Valiant set
Tier 46: Lollipop - part of the Sweet Tooth set
Fortnite Season 4 Skydiving Trails
You want to look good when you take that first leap out of the battle bus, so leave your mark in the sky with one of these trails.
Tier 20: Retro Sci-Fi
Tier 36: Spray Paint
Tier 50: Lightning
Tier 68: Hearts
Tier 84: Shooting Star
Fortnite Season 4 Gliders
Stamp your individual style as you cruise over the battlefield with this selection of new gliders.
Tier 15: Sugar Crash - part of the Sweet Tooth set
Tier 39: Wings of Valor - part of the Valiant set
Tier 79: Intrepid - part of the Carbide set
Victory Royale: Wet Paint
Unlock by earning your first Victory Royale in Fortnite Season 4
Fortnite Season 4 Back Bling
If you're fed up with a boring backpack then grab one of these blings to update your wardrobe.
Tier 10: Standard Issue - part of the Advanced Forces set
Tier 55: Goodie Bag - part of the Sweet Tooth set
Fortnite Season 4 Sprays
New to Fortnite Season 4, sprays allow you to tag walls, floors and other surfaces and leave your individual mark.
Tier 3: X Mark
Tier 10: Rainbow
Tier 14: GG Smiley
Tier 22: Hearts
Tier 29: Chalk Outline
Tier 34: Circle
Tier 38: Looted
Tier 42: Arrow
Tier 48: Royal Stroll
Tier 54: Abstract
Tier 56: Do It!
Tier 62: Three Llamas
Tier 66: Window
Tier 70: Trap Warning
Tier 72: Raven
Tier 78: Kiss
Tier 80: Mask
Tier 86: Teknique
Tier 94: Tunnel
Tier 99: Shadow Ops
Fortnite Season 4 Emoticons
Express yourself on the battlefield by throwing up one of these cute emoticons for all to see.
Tier 5: Dynamite
Tier 8: Lights, Camera, Action!
Tier 14: Angel
Tier 18: Zzz
Tier 22: Teamwork
Tier 24: Baby Seal
Tier 42: Rainbow
Tier 46: Plotting
Tier 52: Chicken
Tier 64: Crabby
Tier 74: Rabid
Tier 90: Bananas
Tier 97: Celebrate
