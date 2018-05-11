Fortnite Season 4 - all the Battle Pass skins, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and more

Fortnite Season 4 is here, which means Battle Pass holders have a whole host of new cosmetic items available to unlock. There are fresh skins, emotes, harvesting tools, skydiving trails, gliders, back blings, and emoticons, plus the new sprays which allow you to paint tags on surfaces and leave your individual mark. To add them to your locker, you'll need to collect Battle Stars to level up your Battle Pass (10 Battle Stars per Tier), and the fastest way to earn them is by completing the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges and Daily Challenges.

Below you'll find all of the new cosmetic items available, broken down into categories along with the Battle Pass Tier level required to unlock them. Don't forget that you can now scroll through all of your available emotes, sprays, and emoticons in game so they can all be accessed, rather than just the six you set as default in your locker. Fortnite Season 4 will run for 10 weeks in total, reaching its finale on July 9, so make sure you've unlocked all the things you want from this list before that deadline.

Fortnite Season 4 Skins

These new outfits allow you to customise your appearance on the battlefield, with Carbide and Omega having additional unlockable styles available.





Tier 1: Carbide - part of the Carbide set

Unlock additional styles by reaching Season Levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 65





Tier 1: Battlehawk - part of the Advanced Forces set





Tier 23: Teknique - part of the Aerosol Assassins set





Tier 47: Zoey - part of the Sweet Tooth set





Tier 71: Valor - part of the Valiant set





Tier 87: Squad Leader - part of the Advanced Forces set





Tier 100: Omega - part of the Omega set

Unlock additional styles by completing Fortnite Tier 100 Challenges





Fortnite Season 4 Emotes

Everyone loves a dance, either to celebrate a victory or taunt your enemies, and there are some slick moves available in Fortnite Season 4.





Tier 26: Orange Justice





Tier 31: Popcorn





Tier 54: Respect





Tier 63: Hype





Tier 95: Groove Jam





Smash up those trees, vehicles, buildings, and everything else in style with these fancy new pickaxes.





Tier 7: Gale Force - part of the Valiant set





Tier 46: Lollipop - part of the Sweet Tooth set





Fortnite Season 4 Skydiving Trails

You want to look good when you take that first leap out of the battle bus, so leave your mark in the sky with one of these trails.





Tier 20: Retro Sci-Fi





Tier 36: Spray Paint





Tier 50: Lightning





Tier 68: Hearts





Tier 84: Shooting Star





Fortnite Season 4 Gliders

Stamp your individual style as you cruise over the battlefield with this selection of new gliders.





Tier 15: Sugar Crash - part of the Sweet Tooth set





Tier 39: Wings of Valor - part of the Valiant set





Tier 79: Intrepid - part of the Carbide set





Victory Royale: Wet Paint

Unlock by earning your first Victory Royale in Fortnite Season 4





Fortnite Season 4 Back Bling

If you're fed up with a boring backpack then grab one of these blings to update your wardrobe.

Tier 10: Standard Issue - part of the Advanced Forces set





Tier 55: Goodie Bag - part of the Sweet Tooth set





Fortnite Season 4 Sprays

New to Fortnite Season 4, sprays allow you to tag walls, floors and other surfaces and leave your individual mark.





Tier 3: X Mark





Tier 10: Rainbow





Tier 14: GG Smiley





Tier 22: Hearts





Tier 29: Chalk Outline





Tier 34: Circle





Tier 38: Looted





Tier 42: Arrow





Tier 48: Royal Stroll





Tier 54: Abstract





Tier 56: Do It!





Tier 62: Three Llamas





Tier 66: Window





Tier 70: Trap Warning





Tier 72: Raven





Tier 78: Kiss





Tier 80: Mask





Tier 86: Teknique





Tier 94: Tunnel





Tier 99: Shadow Ops





Fortnite Season 4 Emoticons

Express yourself on the battlefield by throwing up one of these cute emoticons for all to see.





Tier 5: Dynamite





Tier 8: Lights, Camera, Action!





Tier 14: Angel





Tier 18: Zzz





Tier 22: Teamwork





Tier 24: Baby Seal





Tier 42: Rainbow





Tier 46: Plotting





Tier 52: Chicken





Tier 64: Crabby





Tier 74: Rabid





Tier 90: Bananas





Tier 97: Celebrate



