Fortnite Quests: How to complete all of the weekly Epic Quests in Season 5

The Fortnite quests replace the previous challenges we're used to seeing, though thankfully they function in much the same way so this isn't a big change to get acquainted with. Players will receive random quests from various characters as they progress through matches, but there are also several multi-stage weekly Fortnite quests that everyone will get, and it's those that we're here to help with. All quests have the same overall function of awarding additional XP to those who complete them, helping everyone to level up their battle pass in Fortnite and unlock more reward items to add to their lockers. If there are any particular tasks you're having difficulty with then read on, and we'll provide tips plus additional guides where necessary to get you through all of the Fortnite quests.

Fortnite Week 1 quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Week 1 quests involve several of the new mechanics in the game, so you'll need to talk to several Fortnite characters before going on to earn a decent chunk of Fortnite gold bars. Aside from those there are also more familiar tasks, such as visiting five Named Locations, eliminating opponents with shotguns, and dealing damage with assault rifles.

Those are all of the Fortnite quests that have been released so far, but we'll be updating this article each week as new ones arrive.

