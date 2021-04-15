Fortnite Off-Road Tires - how to modify vehicles with off-road tires

Fortnite off-road tires were one of the big new additions made to the battle royale in the recent update, and these fresh wheels from Chonkers promise to shake up how we all use Fortnite cars. If you modify vehicles with Fortnite off-road tires then they raise up on bigger wheels and an expanded suspension system, allowing you to roll over obstacles and drive straight up the nearest mountain with the "Canyonero!" advert ringing in your ears should you remember that Simpsons era. If you want to take your motoring in Fortnite to the next level then you need to understand this upgrade, so here's everything you need to know about Fortnite off-road tires and how they work.

Fortnite Off-Road Tires locations

Although you'll find Fortnite off-road tires in various place around the island as floor loot, there should definitely be some near the Fortnite gas pumps at each of the gas stations. We've marked these Fortnite off-road tires locations on the map above, and you can also obtain them by destroying certain stacks of tires that you'd normally bounce on to jump higher.

How to use Fortnite Off-Road Tires to upgrade vehicles

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found some Fortnite off-road tires, you need to pick them up which will use one slot in your inventory. Next, locate a drivable vehicle then aim and throw the tires directly at it, which will apply them to the car or truck as soon as they hit. With Fortnite off-road tires equipped to modify your vehicle you can maintain good speed over grass and other terrain, drive over the top of pretty much any obstacle that stands in your way, and even motor up near-vertical cliffs as long as you drive into them head-on. Now get out there and enjoy your new motoring freedom!

