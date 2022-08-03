Where to get Fortnite Crash Pads

Fortnite Crash Pads have recently returned from the vault as part of the No Sweat summer beach party, after being shut away since the start of the current Chapter. Not only are these inflatables used to launch yourself through the air in Fortnite, but if you're carrying one in your inventory, you can throw it down while falling to provide cushioning and prevent any fall damage from being received. If you're working your way through the Fortnite quests then you'll need to bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing, which makes finding them all the more important. To help out with that, we've got all of the Fortnite Crash Pads locations so you can put a spring in your step.
Fortnite Crash Pads locations
Fortnite Crash Pads can be found in chests or as floor loot now that they've been unvaulted, which means you may encounter them anywhere as you search for items. However, if you're looking for guaranteed Fortnite Crash Pads locations then head to the beach party in the bay to the east of Sanctuary, near the remains of the Mighty Monument – the giant broken statue which is now just legs. There are a total of ten Crash Pads already floating around in the water here, which we've marked on the map above, and this gives you a pre-made set of inflatables to bounce upon. You may also meet Unpeely here, and although they're an NPC you can hire to fight alongside you, they don't officially count as one of the Fortnite characters for your collection.
How to bounce on 3 separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite
If you find Fortnite Crash Pads as loot then they usually come in stacks of three, which means it's easy to place them all down near to each other and then bounce on all three before touching the ground. However, to save you spending time searching around for this item, you can simply go to the beach party area east of Sanctuary. At that location, three Crash Mats spawn near the floating dance floors, while another four appear around a small island with palm trees on it. Both of these areas provide ample opportunity to bounce on 3 separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite, so hop on one and hold jump to build up height before leaping to the next inflatable – just be aware of the momentum you generate while moving in the air, as this can potentially carry you past your intended target if you don't control it.