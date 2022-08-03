Where to get Fortnite Crash Pads

Fortnite Crash Pads have recently returned from the vault as part of the No Sweat summer beach party, after being shut away since the start of the current Chapter. Not only are these inflatables used to launch yourself through the air in Fortnite, but if you're carrying one in your inventory, you can throw it down while falling to provide cushioning and prevent any fall damage from being received. If you're working your way through the Fortnite quests then you'll need to bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing, which makes finding them all the more important. To help out with that, we've got all of the Fortnite Crash Pads locations so you can put a spring in your step.

Fortnite Crash Pads locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Crash Pads can be found in chests or as floor loot now that they've been unvaulted, which means you may encounter them anywhere as you search for items. However, if you're looking for guaranteed Fortnite Crash Pads locations then head to the beach party in the bay to the east of Sanctuary, near the remains of the Mighty Monument – the giant broken statue which is now just legs. There are a total of ten Crash Pads already floating around in the water here, which we've marked on the map above, and this gives you a pre-made set of inflatables to bounce upon. You may also meet Unpeely here, and although they're an NPC you can hire to fight alongside you, they don't officially count as one of the Fortnite characters for your collection.