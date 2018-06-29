Search Hungry Gnomes in Fortnite - all the Fortnite hungry gnome locations

The latest in the long line of collectibles added to the Fortnite map as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges are the horde of Fortnite hungry gnomes. They're all lurking in food related locations across the map in Fortnite making strange yum yum noises that are downright weird. Trust me, you'll hear these guys long before you find them. To help you find them but to help you out we've got all the Fortnite hungry gnome locations right here.

If you want to search hungry gnome locations for the Fortnite Week 8 challenges then this is where you'll find them on the Fortnite map:

Pass 'N' Gas station, north of Moisty Mire

Pass 'N' Gas station, north of Salty Springs

Risky Reels Taco Shop

Basement of Durrr Burger, Greasy grove

Pass 'N' Gas station, middle of Pleasant Park

Lucky Landings' restaurant

Nom's in Retail Row

Tomato Town pizza place

Taco shop next to the football pitch left of Tilted Towers

Noms in Tilted Towers

Moisty Mire film set

Football stadium east of Junk Junction

Taco shop south of Shifty Shafts

Dance floor/warehouse north east of Flush Factory

Hungry Gnomes location: Pass 'N' Gas station, north of Moisty Mire

This hungry gnome location is tucked away behind the counter with the cash till immediately on your right as you head in through the door. You can see the hat. Dead give away.

Hungry Gnomes location: Pass 'N' Gas station, north east of Salty Springs

There's another hungry gnome location in the gas station on the north east side of Salty Springs, near the police cars. This gnome is tucked behind the vending machine on left as you go through the door. Hopefully you'll find more more walls when you get there than we did.

Hungry Gnomes location: Risky Reels fast food counter

The Risky Reels hungry gnome location can be found in the grey building to the right of the screen when you're facing it (the one with the car on the roof). It's behind the counter hidden behind some boxes.

Hungry gnomes location: Durrr Burger basement in Greasy Grove

Obviously there's going to be a hungry gnome location in Durrr Burger. Head to the south west of Greasy Grove to the burger place and you'll find him down in the basement corner, hidden behind some crates and a barrel.

Hungry gnomes location: Pass 'N' Gas station, middle of Pleasant Park

Fortnite's hungry gnomes love those gas stations. You'll find this one in the Pass 'N' Gas in the middle of Pleasant Park, just towards the east side. This time he's tucked in the left hand corner as you go in, where the shelves meet.

Hungry gnomes location: Tomato Town pizza place

The hungry gnome location in Tomato Town is inside the main pizza place, behind the counter. He's tucked in-between the wall and the sinks on the right hand side as you face the door.

Hungry gnomes location: Lucky Landings restaurant

There's a hungry gnome in Fortnite Lucky Landings. Head into the restaurant with the three trees in front of it and the orange lanterns over the door, hop over the counter and look behind the fridge to find him.

Hungry gnomes location: Noms in Retail Row

Head to Noms in Retail Row and you'll find another hungry Gnome location in the far corner at the end of some refrigerated shelves. He's behind the pile of boxes.

There's a hungry gnome in the taco shop next to the indoor football pitch in between Tilted Towers and Snobby Shores. It's right behind the door as you go in, hidden by a chair (assuming someone hasn't smashed the wall down already like in our visit).

Hungry gnomes location: Noms in Tilted Towers

Head into the Noms in Tilted Towers and you'll find a gnome at the far left corner as you go through the door, sandwiched between the shelves and the two fridges.

Hungry gnomes location: Moisty Mire film set

There's a gnome hidden in the food bit of the Moisty Mire's film set. Look for the wooden building opposite the green screen with the brown stripped awning over the entrance. The hungry gnome is on the left in as you go in, by the sink area in the corner.

Get up on the first level of the football stadium east of Junk Junction to find this hungry gnome location. It's under the green stripy food tent to the left of the scoreboard if you're facing it.

Hungry Gnomes location: Taco shop south of Shifty Shaft

Turn left as you go into the taco shop south of Shifty Shafts and you'll find a hungry gnome to the left, in the corner, behind the table and chairs.

Hungry Gnomes location: dance floor/warehouse north east of Flush Factory

Get your boogie on and find a hungry gnome location in the warehouse turned dance floor near Flush Factory. There's a food stand at the back and the hungry gnome is peaking out between the two fridges and the sink.

