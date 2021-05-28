Fortnite gets unlikely crossover with fantasy novel series Mistborn

Fortnite is crossing over with Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn novel series with an in-game skin, items, and a themed loading screen.

Pretty much everyone and everything has crossed over with Fortnite at this point, from all sorts of Marvel characters, to Fall Guys, to Terminator and Sarah Connor, to Predator, and so much more. But even so, not many people were expecting Kelsier, The Survivor of Hathsin, from Sanderon's Mistborn series.

Not that there's anything wrong with Mistborn. I've read and enjoyed Sanderon's The Way of Kings, the first book in The Stormlight Archives, and I've no doubt Mistborn is another great series. Still, there are about a million other fictional characters I would've predicted coming to Fortnite before Kelsier - namely, any video game or comic book movie character ever. But as Sanderson himself explains, there's a rather unlikely friendship at the root of the Fortnite x Mistborn crossover.

"Well, Donald Mustard (director of Fortnite) is a friend of mine," Sanderson wrote on Reddit (via Eurogamer). "We worked on Infinity Blade together back in the day. So, he asked if I was interested in sticking Kelsier into the game--and I thought it was cool. So we've been working on that for a few months."

Sanderson also says more crossover content is on the way, but there probably won't be much more beyond that.

"They'll release more, but don't expect a huge crossover event. It's just a little fun thing that I'm doing with my friend, who happens to have accidentally made one of the most popular games of all time."

You can pick up the Kelsier skin, the Hemalurgic Spikes Back Bling, the Volcanic Glass Daggers Pickaxe, and a Kelsier-themed loading screen from Fortnite's item shop now.

Don't miss our chat with comic makers Christos Gage and artist Reilly Brown on the Batman/Fortnite crossover event.