Fortnite: Deep Freeze retail bundle brings arctic-themed skins this November

Fortnite is currently available to play on just about every game-capable platform under the sun: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, even Android and iOS mobile devices. Despite this, the one place you’ll struggle to find the uber popular battle royale game is on store shelves. But that changes on November 16, thanks to the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle coming to retailers everywhere.

With a price tag of $29.99 / £24.99, the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle includes arctic-themed skins for your character, pickaxe, and glider. Specifically, the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, and Freezing Point Back Bling. You'll also get 1,000 V-Bucks, yours to spend as you please.

The Deep Freeze Bundle won't just come in a plastic box to match your console of choice - it'll also be available on the in-game store, as well as places like the Xbox Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop. Wherever you get the Deep Freeze Bundle from, here's a look at what comes in it:

This isn't the first time Fortnite has been offered as a physical product; way back before the game even had a battle royale mode, a limited run of physical copies could be found in stores. These were considered something of a collector's item, with some attempting to sell them for upward of £1,000. I think $30 / £25 is a much fairer price, personally.