Watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 cinematic trailer now, ahead of the game's incoming re-launch

Fortnite season 11, or Fortnite chapter 2, or whatever it ends up being called, is expected to go live today across all available platforms, as Epic rolls out its ambitious new update for the world's most popular battle royale game.

Already, the Fortnite chapter 2 battle pass trailer has dropped, revealing a graphical overhaul, new map, gameplay features and much, much more, while the game's latest cinematic trailer has also found its way onto the internet in advance of launch, which you can watch for yourself below.

Once again, we get a in-depth new look at Fortnite Chapter 2's first season (this is starting to get confusing now), including some of the new cosmetic outfits that'll no doubt become part of Epic's latest battle pass system, a number of multi-manned vehicles that can be used to traverse the new map, and - uh - it looks like you can fish for weapons now?

The cinematic trailer, which is anticipated to officially go live sometime this morning alongside the launch of Fortnite chapter 2, also provides more details into the terrain and environmental quirks of the game's first new map since it launched in 2017.

It looks like we'll be able to drink radiated water from the local power plant as some sort of consumable buff, for example, while I can already see those mountain ranges being the perfect place for a sniper's perch as the ring draws in.

Fortnite Challenges. #Fortnite #FortniteChapter2 via @iFireMonkey

The first set of the game's new Fortnite Challenges have also apparently leaked, and include a range of tasks - from winning matches to catching fish - that'll no doubt help you progress your battle pass for season 1.

Hopefully, Epic will release the full set of Fortnite patch notes soon, as its userbase is champing at the bit to get back in after the studio took the game down on Sunday note via a world-shattering live event. We'll keep you updated here on GamesRadar as soon as we hear anything more.

