Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1: Everything that's new in Fortnite

It's official, Fortnite is back and it's not just Season 11, this is a whole new chapter for Epic's battle royale game. Welcome to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. From a new map, to fresh skins, new locations, water-based fun, and more, there's plenty to get excited about. For all the info on what's new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, take a look below:

1. A whole new world

The biggest change is that there's a brand new Fortnite map, which features 13 new locations. A little bit like some of the best open world games, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 starts out with a map that you'll need to cover, allowing you to take in the new locations and landmarks that have appeared post-black hole.

2. Lots of water-based fun

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gone are the days where the water will slow you down, because it's all about getting a little moist, as you can now swim, fish, drive one of the Fortnite motorboats with mounted guns on it, and do more in the water than ever before in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

3. The chance to be a better squadmate

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's a brand new weapon that can help you live your dreams as a support class, and it's the Bandage Bazooka. It lets you fire healing bandages at your pals to help them patch up in a pinch. Plus, you can now carry your fallen teammates, and celebrate your victories with new group emotes like high fives. HIGH FIVE!

4. A more immersive world

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Bushes are like so 2018. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is all about letting you get more involved in your new sparkling new surroundings, as you can now hide in haystacks and dumpsters to get the jump on your enemies. Or you can really put a fire underneath them by blowing up gas tanks and explosive barrels.

5. More ways to earn XP

As part of the new Battle Pass, there are new ways to earn XP, and level up. You can earn medals by doing a variety of in-game activities, even things like searching chests, eliminating opponents, completing challenges and more, all of which contribute towards XP and your Battle Pass Level. They're grouped under Battle, Scavenger and Survivor medals, which gives us a clue as to what exactly you can win them for.

6. Upgradable weapons

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This season it's not just about getting the best weapons, because now you can make them better. You'll be able to use your resources at the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches to enhance your existing weapons, and take advantage of a new streamlined Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons arsenal.

7. A tweaked graphical design

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite just got a whole load prettier, as the game has had quite the graphical overhaul. The battle royale mode has taken a few cues from Fortnite: Save the World, features new chest and ammo box designs, and moves *slightly* away from its classic cartoonish design, although, thankfully not too much. Bask in that updated graphics.

8. Ready up straight from your elimination

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No more going back to the lobby every time you almost got that Victory Royale. Instead, you can just hit the ready up button straight after your elimination, and jump straight back into a game. Great stuff, but also deadly for that "just one more match" mentality.

9. Discover the new Blue Chests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Want rarer guns without having to upgrade them? Well, keep your eyes peeled for the new Blue Chests that are scattered around the map. They'll be the place where the highest rarity, and most powerful, guns are hidden.

