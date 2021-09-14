Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are locked in an embrace in thrilling first trailer for Don't Worry Darling

The first trailer for Don't Worry Darling has dropped, and it's as eerie as we had hoped for.

The psychological thriller is the second movie from director Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the lead roles. Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself also star.

The teaser combines passionate embraces with eerie scenes of Pugh with her face wrapped in plastic, as well as giving us a glimpse of Styles' and Pine's characters. Thanks to the teaser, we also know that the movie now has an official release date of September 23, 2022.

The plot details announced so far don't give much away and the new teaser doesn't add much to the picture, either. We know that the movie is set in the '50s and Pugh plays Alice, an unhappy housewife, while Styles is her husband Jack – and he's hiding a dark secret. Is everything in their neighborhood as perfect as it seems? So far, so mysterious.

Wilde made her directorial debut in 2019 with the high school comedy Booksmart, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaityln Dever, so Don't Worry Darling is a pretty significant change of pace for the filmmaker. Meanwhile, this will be Styles' first leading role in a movie after he made his debut in 2017's Dunkirk. He's also set to star in the drama My Policeman alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin, but that movie doesn't have a release date yet.

While we wait for Don't Worry Darling to arrive on the big screen next year,