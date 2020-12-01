Fitbit deals so cheap that you won't feel bad when you ditch your New Year resolutions

The Cyber Monday Fitbit deals are large and in charge this year, meaning you can snag a bargain whichever model you've been thinking about investing in. You can get the classic Fitbit Charge 4 for under $100, or go full smartwatch with $100 off a Fitbit Sense.

Fitbit Charge 4 - $̶1̶4̶9̶ $99 at Best Buy

The entry level Fitbit focuses on your health, tracking activity, sleep, pace, and featuring GPS to keep accurate logs of your runs, hikes, and rides. This Fitbit deal will snare you either the classic black or the sophisticated rosewood style. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 - $̶2̶2̶9̶.̶9̶5̶ $199.95 at Amazon

If you want more than just fitness tracking, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a full-on smartwatch and $30 off at Amazon. It combines the usual activity logging with a heart rate tracker, Amazon Alexa, and the option to store Spotify playlists and podcasts.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite - $̶1̶5̶9̶.̶9̶5̶ $139 at Amazon

Like the look of the Fitbit Versa but not ready to drop $200? With $21 off the usual price, the Fitbit Versa Lite is a great option. It has a slightly smaller screen and is missing a few Fitbit Versa 3 features like tracking your skin temperature, but it still has plenty of health tracking options and smartwatch functionality. View Deal

Fitbit is a brand absolutely focused on creating the best fitness tracking experience, even if it has had some competition from Apple and Samsung recently. If you want more smart and less fitness, the Samsung Galaxy 3 is also a Cyber Monday deal you should check out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Silver - $429.99 $339.99 at Dell

Connects with your phone for call handling, music remote handling, microphone, SMS notifications, automatic exercise recognition, and more. View Deal

