First Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer is an explosive reunion of fan-favorite characters

The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer has arrived, giving us an early look at the explosive action coming later this year.

The trailer shows fan-favorites Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish, as well as newcomer Colonel Alejandro Vargas doing battle against helicopters, tanks, and foot soldiers to the metal sounds of J Balvin's rendition of Metallica's Wherever I May Roam. We saw glimpses of our returning heroes in the first teaser for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it's good to see them back in the action again. Though, it's worth mentioning that we don't actually see any gameplay.

The same trailer shared to PlayStation's official YouTube channel also confirmed what we'd gleaned from various leaks and rumors: the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta will hit PS4 and PS5 before it goes live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed that PlayStation users will have access to the beta "at least five days" before folks on Xbox and PC can start playing. That's due to a deal that started between Activision and PlayStation before the former was acquired by Xbox parent company Microsoft .

It's unclear how much longer we'll see PlayStation get early access to future Call of Duty games, but we've heard from a reliable source that the prolific FPS series is skipping its annual entry in 2023 .

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is due to launch on October 28.

Activision says Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is more about "entertainment and having fun" than its 2019 predecessor.