Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade gets new story and gameplay trailer

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, and there's a good deal of new story and gameplay to enjoy before the upgrade releases on June 10.

The new trailer previews fan-favorite Yuffie Kisaragi and new character Sonon Kusakabe's story before they meet up with Cloud co. We also have our first look at the new Fort Condor minigame, and we get to see more of Ramuh's Summon, as well as a boss fight with a giant mech piloted by Scarlet. Finally, the new trailer reveals the Remake's version of the mysterious Nero the Sable from Dirge of Cerberus.

For the uninitiated, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is an upgraded version of the remake with graphical and performance improvements, as well as new content, that'll be exclusive to PS5 for at least six months after launch. Releasing alongside Intergrade is Episode Intermission, a $20 standalone story expansion featuring Yuffie as the playable character. If you paid for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, you'll be able to the Intergrade for free, but no matter what you'll need to pay for Yuffie's story DLC.

If you do plan on picking up Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, you'll be all set for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, as it picks up right where Intergrade ends.

