Fargo season 5 casts Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in lead roles

Fargo season 5 has cast its leads – Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be toplining the next installment of the darkly comedic crime drama.

The logline for the new season is: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?" It will be set in 2019, but that's all we know so far. As for character details, all we have so far is their names – Hamm will play Roy, Temple will play Dot, and Leigh will play Lorraine.

Based on the 1996 movie of the same name directed by the Coen brothers, Fargo first aired in 2014. Each season of the anthology series has had a different cast and storyline, as well as taking place in a different setting and era. Most recently, 2020's season 4 was set in '50s Kansas City and followed a gang war for control of the city. It starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw.

Previous seasons have taken place in the '00s, present-day, and the '70s, and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Showrunner Noah Hawley has previously implied that season 5 might be the series' last , saying: "I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology."

Hamm recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick and is known for playing Don Draper in Mad Men. Temple, meanwhile, currently appears in The Offer, the Paramount Plus series about the making of The Godfather, along with playing Keeley in Ted Lasso, and Leigh is known for her roles in The Hateful Eight and Atypical.