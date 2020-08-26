Fall Guys is officially the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time

PlayStation has revealed that Mediatonic’s smash hit Fall Guys is PS Plus’ most downloaded game of all time.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, PlayStation’s account confirmed what many had been suspecting - that Fall Guys has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3NwAugust 26, 2020

The tweet goes on to state that its record breaking downloads aren’t just across a single region - but that Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game ever ‘on a global basis’.

Since it's launch at the start of the month, it seems as though those lovable little beans have become an inescapable phenomenon. In its first seven days on sale, publisher Devolver Digital revealed that Fall Guys had shifted a whooping two million copies - and that was just on Steam. Devolver has now confirmed that the game has sold seven million copies on Steam to date.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeSAugust 10, 2020

Almost a month later, the colorful multiplayer game doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. From custom-made Fall Guys lego, to Skyrim and Resident Evil 3 Fall Guys mods , the beanocalypse is truly upon us.

Capitalising on the game’s huge success, creators Mediatonic opted to use all the attention it was getting for good, launching a charity bid for brands wanting to have their logo featured in-game. The bidding war is still on-going, with the crown currently going who has offered to donate an admirable $420,069 (sigh) to gaming accessibility charity Special Effect .

Thanks to the game’s huge success and console usage being heavily restricted in China, Media Tonic’s giddy gameshow is even making its way to mobile. Currently, however, this mobile port looks to be a region exclusive, so don’t get your hopes up about a mobile version of Fall Guys making its way to the West any time soon.