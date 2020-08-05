Fall Guys crossplay: Can you play with friends via cross platform on PS4 and PC?

Don't worry, reader; you're not the only one wondering about Fall Guys crossplay right now. The adorable, wholesome party game launched on PC and PS4 recently (no Xbox or Nintendo Switch support yet, unfortunately!) and it's quickly gained traction online for a multitude of reasons. But plenty of Fall Guys players on both platforms are wondering if they can play with their pals on the other system because let's be honest, having Fall Guys crossplay would make a fun game even better. Here's everything we know about Fall Guys cross platform matches.

Is there Fall Guys crossplay?

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Unfortunately, the answer right now is no. But that doesn't mean it won't happen later down the line. The official word from Mediatonic, the development team behind Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is that it's a feature they "really want to do in the future". So it's a fairly safe bet that Fall Guys will be getting crossplatform support at some point, it's just a matter of when.

Unfortunately, Fall Guys also doesn't have local multiplayer (split-screen) support either right now. This means the only way to play with your friends is online, as long as you're both on the same platform. Of course, you can always opt for the classic controller share as you take it in turns to launch your bean through pseudo-doors and across slimey pits.

It sounds like Fall Guys could well come to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at some point in the future too, so if that happens, we're expecting cross platform support to be right there alongside it.