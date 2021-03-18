Falcon and The Winter Soldier release schedule: what time does episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is almost here. Arriving hot on the heels of WandaVision, you might already be on auto-pilot and planning for the same release schedule. Not so. As swerving spoilers becomes even more important, it pays to plan ahead and not only get the full details behind the Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 1 release date, but also the change in air times in the US and UK.

With Daylight Savings in the mix, a large chunk of the audience will actually be able to watch the premiere slightly earlier than usual on Disney Plus. There are fewer episodes than you might expect too. Falcon also doesn't go down the Wanda route in releasing the first two episodes back to back. A lot to take in, then, and we’ll cover it all with our guide to the Falcon and The Winter Soldier release schedule – with a focus on the first episode’s dates and times.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1 release date is Friday, March 19.

In the US, things are kept as normal: midnight Pacific/3am Eastern on Friday. In the UK, you'll have to wake up earlier than usual to catch a glimpse of Sam and Bucky's adventure. You're looking at a 7am GMT air time for the first two episodes. Daylight Savings hits the UK on March 28, then you're back to the usual 8am slot.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier release schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yes, Falcon and The Winter Soldier is releasing episodes weekly. Disney Plus forgoes the 'all at once' method of Disney Plus, as well as Amazon's tendency to drop the first three episodes in one go. There will be six episodes this time, not nine. That means Falcon and The Winter Soldier ends in late April.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1: Friday, March 19

Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2: Friday, March 26

Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3: Friday, April 2

Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4: Friday, April 9

Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5: Friday, April 16

Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 6 (finale): Friday, April 23

