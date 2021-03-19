Falcon and The Winter Soldier confirms [spoiler] is the new Captain America

Major Falcon and The Winter Soldier spoilers follow. If you haven’t seen the first episode, look away now and check back later.

There’s a new Captain America in town. Falcon and The Winter Soldier was always going to revolve around who would take over from Steve Rogers – but we didn’t think that question would be answered quite so quickly.

The Disney Plus show's premiere ends by revealing who has taken up the mantle as the next Captain America. It’s not Sam Wilson, who was given Cap’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame and donates it to a Captain America exhibit. Nor is it Bucky, who is still wrestling with his demons as The Winter Soldier.

Instead, the government has its own pick for Captain America. He’s named in the credits, too, if you stuck around that long: John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Those who have read the comics might know him better as US Agent, a hardline replacement for Captain America after Steve Rogers gives up the stars and stripes and resigns from the role. Walker's riskier actions eventually see him straddle the line between hero and villain – and open the door for what is essentially a surrogate Captain America that doesn’t always play by the rules.

It’s not yet clear if Falcon and the Winter Soldier will head down the same path. Walker’s cheeky wink to the camera hints that he may get under our (and Sam’s) skin pretty quickly. In any case, it’s probably time to start the #NotOurCap movement.

Find out when the next episode drops with our guide to the Falcon and The Winter Soldier release schedule. Plus, stay on top of all upcoming Marvel Phase 4 adventures by checking out the latest Disney Plus deals.