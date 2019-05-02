EXCLUSIVE: Peter Parker has a security problem in this new Spider-Man: Far From Home image

With Avengers: Endgame storming its way up the box-office charts, there’s currently only one future MCU film officially slated and dated, and that’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, which will reportedly close the MCU’s Phase 3.

The next solo adventure for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Far from Home will presumably be set some time after the events of Endgame, though exactly how it will fit into the overall timeline remains a mystery. What is known is that after the heavyweight gravitas and soul searching of Infinity War and Endgame, it will offer a return to the light-hearted high-school capering that served Spidey so well in Homecoming.

This time, Peter and his classmates venture off on a school trip to Europe, where they’ll visit London and Venice among other tour stops. In the exclusive image below, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine, you can see Peter running into a spot of bother at security when an alarming item is discovered in his luggage. Check it out below:

While on his Euro-vacation, Peter will have a run in with the four Elementals, who, in the comics at least, are extra-dimensional humanoids with control over earth, fire, water and air. But with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio – one of Spider-Man’s classic villains, but supposedly a good guy here – on the scene, Pete can’t necessarily believe everything he sees.

Also in the mix this time is Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who’ll be guiding Spider-Man on his new mission. Fury’s also joined by Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and returning Homecoming characters include Peter’s classmates M.J. (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), as well as Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

Spider-Man: Far from Home opens in the US and UK on July 2

