Eternals costumes revealed at D23 as Kit Harington joins the cast in Black Knight role

It's a double whammy for fans waiting for Eternals news from D23. Not only have the ensemble cast's costumes been revealed, we also got the announcements that Kit Harington would be playing Dane Whitman, better known as the Black Knight in the pages of the comics, and Gemma Chan would be returning to the MCU as Sersi, after featuring in Captain Marvel earlier this year as Minn-Erva.

Each of the main cast members stood in front of their costumes at the Walt Disney Studios D23 panel today. Unfortunately, it wasn't streamed but Marvel has still seen fit to give us the garish-looking goods with a Tweet showing off each of their looks ahead of 2020's Marvel Phase 4 release.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” takes the stage at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/B0Cq3r9BtQAugust 24, 2019

On the casting side of things, the rumoured Kit Harington MCU casting turned out to be that of Dane Whitman, and he's going to be part of the Eternals movie, reuniting with fellow Game of Thrones alumni, Richard Madden. It's not a longshot to suggest he'll eventually take on the superhero mantle of the Black Knight down the line. Harington, though, wasn't at the reveal so we haven't yet had a chance to see what he'll look like as part of the MCU.

Missed out on any of the reveals from a jam-packed D23 2019 schedule? We’ve got you covered: Ewan McGregor is returning at Obi-Wan for a new Disney+ series, while on the other side of a galaxy far, far away, the first Mandalorian trailer has been released to the public.

Meanwhile, on the MCU side of things, some new Marvel TV shows have been confirmed, with She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel all coming to the service across the next few years.