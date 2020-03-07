Epic Games is "wholeheartedly" behind Nvidia's GeForce Now

Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney says the developer is "wholeheartedly supporting" Nividia's GeForce Now streaming service.

Nvidia GeForce Now only exited beta testing a few weeks ago, but not only has it had to pull all Activision Blizzard games following a "misunderstanding" , as well as almost all Bethesda games, now 2K games have also been withdrawn , too.

But if players feared fan-favourite Fortnite was also going to be withdrawn, Epic boss Sweeney has publicly confirmed the company will not only support the service with Fortnite, but it is also integrating Epic Games Store titles, too.

Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we’ll be improving the integration over time.March 7, 2020

"Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA's GeForce Now service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we'll be improving the integration over time," Sweeney said via a Twitter thread.

"It's the most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services, with zero tax on game revenue. Game companies who want to move the game industry towards a healthier state for everyone should be supporting this kind of service!

"Cloud streaming services will also be key players in ending the iOS and Google Play payment monopolies and their 30 per cent taxes," he added. "Apple has decreed that these services aren't allowed to exist on iOS, and therefore aren't allowed to compete, which is megalomaniacal and won't stand.

"Just waiting till later this year when Google is lobbying against Apple for blocking Stadia from iOS, while Google blocks GeForce NOW, xCloud, and Fortnite from Google Play, and this whole rotten structure begins collapsing in on itself," he concluded.

As Connor explained a little while back, GeForce Now is a game-streaming service along the same lines of Google Stadia . You don't purchase games specifically for GeForce Now. though, but instead the service links in with existing PC gaming platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games store, then allows you to stream the games you already own there onto any PC.

We recently learned that Cyberpunk 2077 will also be playable via GeForce Now the moment it comes out on Steam, and that will include ray tracing support for subscribers. Nvidia confirmed the news via the official forums following a few days after the debut of that gorgeous graphics card you can only win in a contest .