You can’t buy this gorgeous Cyberpunk 2077 GPU, but you can win it

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is an agonizing one, but it can get a little better with this Nvidia Geforce GPU, made in collaboration with CD Projekt Red. The GPU, which the company has named the GeForce RTX 2077 Ti, comes in the game’s striking yellow and blue, but of course the cosmetic specs aren’t the whole story here. It’s simply an awesome component no matter whose logo it’s painted with.

"We’ve made just 200 of these Cyberpunk 2077 GPUs, they won’t be sold, but you can potentially win one," said Geforce in a new blog post . "Each has a custom AL5052 aluminum shroud, with Cyberpunk 2077’s signature yellow styling, and powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hardware underneath. And of course, it comes gift wrapped in a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 box, perfect for a collector’s shelf."

The company is giving away just 77 of the 200 GPUs, but if you're looking to be among the lucky few, here's how to enter, straight from Geforce:

Head to GeForce Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on #RTXOn sweepstakes posts.

Reply to the post you chose by saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply.

Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.

Though ray tracing is called "advanced PC tech" in the blog post, it's assumed that Xbox Series X and PS5 will also allow for ray tracing, meaning if and when Cyberpunk 2077 gets a next-gen version or update, you should be able to enjoy the spectacle all the same. In the meantime, don't forget that we'll be waiting a bit longer to get our hands on Cyberpunk 2077, as it was delayed by several months .