Elden Ring release date listed by Target, suggesting a June 2020 launch

Originally announced at E3 2019, Elden Ring – the latest RPG developed by FromSoftware (this time in collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin) – could be releasing as early as June 2020, if an online listing from US retailer Target is to be believed.

As first spotted by ComicBook.com, the game is scheduled with a June 30 release date for next year on Target's website, and though it could easily be a placeholder date or just a hapless faux pas on the part of the retailer, FromSoftware fans are already going crazy over the possibility that Elden Ring could be in our hands in just under nine month's time.

June 30 2020, as it happens, is a Tuesday, which is a common weekday of choice for AAA game releases, and it may be that FromSoftware is looking to ride off the momentum of E3 2020 with the launch of their next big game.

We don't know a great deal about Elden Ring so far, but it has been announced for current-gen consoles, making a release before the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett (the latter of which is slated to land in Holiday 2020) likely, which this potential leak of June 2020 corroborates with.

The RPG, which apparently has "no fixed main character", is being developed under the direction of famed game developer Hidetaka Miyazaki, and differentiates itself from the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with horse riding, a more open world, and – of course – R.R. Martin's particular brand of lorecraft. Here's hoping these next nine months fly by.

