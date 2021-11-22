Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals drop one of our favorite screens to its lowest price ever

This MSI panel is a clear standout from the early Black Friday gaming monitor deals , dropping one of the best gaming monitors available to its lowest price ever. MSI's MPG Artymis 343CQR is currently sitting pretty at $629.99 on Amazon (it was $798.81) , and it's safe to assume that either supplies or this discount won't last long.

It's incredibly rare to see a monitor with this feature set priced so low, and it's literally unheard of for this particular model. The MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR is a massive 34-inch curved screen with a 3440x1440 (UWQHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and low 1ms response time. It's that rare monitor that doesn't sacrifice speed or clarity in its pursuit of ultrawide luxury, which is exactly why it's our pick for the best overall gaming monitor, and why this deal is such a stunner.

If you like the features but aren't looking for an ultrawide or curved monitor, have a gander at the rapidly expanding selection of Black Friday 1440p monitor deals and Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals . The substantially cheaper but nevertheless beautiful MSI Optix 27 is just $269.99 at Best Buy (was $329.99) , for example, and the lightning-fast ASUS VG279Q is down to $229.00 at Walmart (was $299.00) .

$798.81 MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR | $798.81 $629.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - We stand by our review: this monitor is absolute madness. Its form factor and features are simply unbelievable at this price. You're getting 34 inches of curved, UWQHD goodness without an ounce of lag. This is the steepest discount this panel has ever received, and it's almost certainly the best deal it's going to see this Black Friday.

More early Black Friday deals available now

If you're after something ultra HD, you'll find what you're looking for among the Black Friday 4K monitor deals already cropping up. New-gen console owners may also be surprised to find that the Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X monitors deals often match and can even outclass the Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals.