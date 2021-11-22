Early Black Friday gaming headset deals bottom out prices on several of our favorites

The Black Friday gaming headset deals are starting already on Amazon, with a strong selection of models currently dropped to their best prices ever. For instance, you can pick up a very solid Turtle Beach headset for just $47.99 at Amazon right now (was $79.95), which is the best price we've ever seen for that model.

Several discounted picks come straight from our guide to the best gaming headsets , which makes them easy to recommend even at full price. With these substantial discounts in tow, it's even easier.

On the other hand, if you already have a separate microphone setup that you're happy with, you may be better served by a standalone pair of headphones. The Sennheiser HD 600 has been the first foray into high-end sound for many aspiring audiophiles, and you can pick up a pair for $298.96 on Amazon right now (was $399.95).

Meanwhile, console gamers shouldn't forget that there are plenty of purpose-built options for their platforms and they're seeing discounts as well. Check out our Black Friday PS5 headset and Black Friday Xbox headset guides to make sure you stay in the know.

Early Black Friday gaming headset deals at Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset | $79.95 Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon Taking a solid $32 off the price of this multi-platform Turtle Beach gaming headset drops it down to the best price we've ever seen. It previously fluctuated up and down in the $70 range, though it briefly reached this low price earlier in November.



Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | $99.99 Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon You can take your gaming setup full wireless for $30 less with this deal, and feel good knowing that it's the lowest price we've ever seen on a Razer Barracuda X since the product was introduced. It's $10 cheaper than the previous low of $80, so stock may go fast.



ASUS ROG Delta S gaming headset | $199.99 ASUS ROG Delta S gaming headset | $199.99 $181.99 at Amazon This premium headset commands a premium price, a hefty $20 discount makes it a little more accessible. To be clear, this isn't the best price we've ever seen - it very briefly dropped to $145.99 earlier this month - but it's still a great saving on a great headset.



HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon You're getting almost the best price we've ever seen on this wireless gaming headset with a $20 discount. It's only ever dropped lower for less than a day, and it was still going for over $120 at that point, so if you're in the market now would be a good time to seal the deal.

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon The latest version of this gaming headset favorite from Razer is currently $30 off, which makes it the best price we've seen so far. While it receives discounts with some regularity, they've only dipped as far as $80 in the past, making this an easy pick for the extra savings.

Even more early Black Friday gaming headset deals

If you want even more options, you should check out this list automatically assembled by our own price-finding tech wizardry.

More Black Friday deals

Upgrading your headset is one high-impact way to improve your gaming setup, but there are many more. We're on the hunt for the best Black Friday gaming chair deals so you can play from comfort, and our list of the best Black Friday gaming monitors will make sure you get the picture.