Dying Light 2 patch notes: Fixes for that other deathloop, new video options, and more

The Dying Light 2 patch notes for consoles as well as PC bring in new fixes for progress-blocking glitches as well as some handy new video options.

Techland laid out all the details for the latest patches to Dying Light 2 in a series of images posted to its twitter account, one each for players on PC , Xbox , and PlayStation . The latest set of changes includes a fix for a "deathloop" that could be caused after exiting a co-op session with other players. Techland says it's still looking to clean up some edge cases, but a new button on the death screen that lets players respawn inside designated mission areas should help you break the damn loop yourself if need be.

Options to disable motion blur, distance blur, and other video settings have also been added across platforms as part of the update. Meanwhile, the console versions have caught up on a few game changes that previously made their way to PC, including co-op issues that could break stealth gameplay or cause certain NPCs to become impossible to kill.

We're still at the extremely near end of Techland's post-release support plans, which include the first piece of Dying Light 2 story DLC set to arrive in June .

