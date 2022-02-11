The Dying Light 2 Anderson choice isn't one that every player will face, but you'll if you do, you'll need to decide if you'll say "I'll help you" or simply "thanks for the help", leaving Anderson behind. At the end of the Dying Light 2 Into the Dark quest, Anderson will be in danger after saving you and might need assistance. You can choose to help or leave her to handle the threat on her own, with outcomes that change depending on what you pick. We've got the decisions and what comes after for the Dying Light 2 Anderson choice below.

Dying Light 2 tips | Dying Light 2 fast travel and Metro locations | Dying Light 2 weapons and mods | Dying Light 2 gear | Dying Light 2 radio frequency | Dying Light 2 map | Dying Light 2 repair weapons | Dying Light 2 Inhibitors | Dying Light 2 endings | Dying Light 2 coop | How to get the Dying Light 2 secret frying pan weapon | Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay? | Dying Light 2 length | Dying Light 2 safe codes | Dying Light 2 multiplayer fix | Dying Light 2 black screen | How to assign Factions in Dying Light 2 | Dying Light 2 new game plus

Should you help Anderson or not in Dying Light 2?

(Image credit: Techland)

We should clarify that we haven't pursued the option to abandon Anderson yet, but we can at least state that it probably can't go any worse than a rescue attempt - if you do choose to save her, it doesn't go well, a scripted event that forces the worst possible outcome anyway. Bitten and trapped underground, Anderson needs an elevator powered up to help her get into the healing sun, but the generators are on the surface and Aiden's the only one who can trigger them.

This all comes after the Dying Light 2 Water Tower choice, and if you do pursue this route, Aiden's job is basically to run over to an enclosed military zone where the top entrance to the elevator is. There are two generators there that need turning on, and each one has its own obstacles - one is cordoned off by barbed wire and needs a bit of (relatively easy) parkouring to get to, but the other is surrounded by zombies. Frustratingly, the game won't let you use the generator until all the zombies are dead, so you need to go on a killing spree through the horde before you can finally activate the thing. Even throwing a lure nearby to pull them away won't secure it - you need to carve through them and empty the area for good, including the giant, tanking Goon lumbering about.

There are spears and explosive tanks in the area that'll help, and we suggest you make use of these. Goons are slow and easy to stay out of reach of, so start by thinning out the faster, more dangerous zombies, then kite the undead into a huddle - perfect for throwing in a lit explosive. Play cautiously, there's a big number of these zombies and despite the apparent urgency of Anderson's condition, the game is zombifying her one way or another, so you might as well take your time.

Once you trigger both, the elevator power turns on. Call it from the location marked and you'll find Anderson! She's looking rather chompy though, as the infection has kicked in and your soldier friend is now fairly zombified. You don't actually have to deal with her, this side-path ending when you see her gnashing at the walls, but you can choose to put her out of her misery and pick up the items she's carrying if you're so inclined. I guess the important thing is you tried…?