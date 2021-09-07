Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect

This year's Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals are fast approaching, and - if we're lucky - it could be an opportunity to save on brand-new books that have only just come out. That's certainly happened in the past, so we'd bank on a repeat in 2021 for the game's upcoming releases.

To be precise, we're hoping The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will get their prices slashed when the Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals arrive. Because the former will only be a couple of months old and the latter is due to launch a week or so before Black Friday itself, being able to pick them up at a reduced rate so soon after release would be awesome. Rulebooks like these usually weigh in at $50 / £50 apiece, so any opportunity to get them for less is worth your while.

Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday - FAQs

When will the Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals start? The Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday sale normally lands at the end of November, and this year is the same; you can expect the deals to appear on November 26. These will be followed by Cyber Monday on November 29. However, don't be fooled into thinking that the discounts will be limited to those two days. The event normally begins a week before the official date, and even though the best offers are held back for Black Friday itself, you can be guaranteed some early reductions on the best Dungeons and Dragons books if you know where to look.

What will the best Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals be? While accessories get a good shake during the Black Friday D&D sale, rulebooks are where the real action is; we've seen three-for-the-price-of-two offers in the past, not to mention discounts of 50% or more. This allows you to bulk up your library with new character builds, class options, and gameplay mechanics for a fraction of the price.

If you want something specific to aim for, set your sights on Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. It's one of the most significant additions to the franchise in years and will blow the doors off character creation thanks to a wealth of subclasses.

If you're a Dungeon Master, Candlekeep Mysteries and Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft are also worthy of your hard-earned cash. The former is crammed with excellent one-shot adventures that don't require much in way of prep, while the latter is a great primer on horror-based settings with extra spice. We've read both from cover to cover, and each one is fantastic.

Where will I find the best Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals? It may sound like a cop-out, but Amazon is your best bet during the Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals. It seems to get the most consistent discounts during the sales period (and beyond, to be honest) so it should be your first port of call if you're hunting down offers on what is easily one of the best tabletop RPGs out there. That said, it's worth keeping an eye on Walmart as well. It offers good deals that often go under the radar, so it's a prime candidate for savings during the Black Friday Dungeons and Dragons sale.

Because many of these books get price cuts on the regular, you might find that they're already discounted. If you see a reduction of 50% or more, don't hesitate to grab the item in question - you're unlikely to find a better offer.

