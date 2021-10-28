Denis Villeneuve "always envisioned" three Dune movies

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he's hoping to make a trilogy based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic.

"I always envisioned three movies," Villeneuve said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly . "It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice."

He added, "[Frank] Herbert wrote six books, and the more he was writing, the more it was getting psychedelic, so I don't know how some of them could be adapted. One thing at a time. If I ever have the chance to do Dune: Part Two and Dune Messiah, I'm blessed."

Dune Part 2 was recently confirmed and Part One has been a hit at the box office. Dune achieved the best opening weekend in the US for a day-and-date release from Warner Bros that debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

The movie made $40.1 million in the US during its opening weekend after opening on October 22. Worldwide, it made $87.5 million this weekend, bringing its current total revenue to $220.7 million. It features an all-star cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.