Dreams has officially gone gold ahead of its February release

Dreams has officially gone gold ahead of its upcoming full release on February 14, 2020.

Media Molecule shared the news on Twitter with a picture of the team celebrating the milestone moment and expressed its thanks for all of the love and support everyone has shown Dreams and the studio.

We’ve got some exciting news to share, CoMmunity... #DreamsPS4 has gone GOLD! 🥳🥳🥳We’re all set for February 14th, 2020! Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown Dreams and Media Molecule! We’re so excited to continue this adventure with you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uThlWjwfexJanuary 6, 2020

Dreams early access kicked off back in April 2019 on PS4, and gave players the chance to show off their creativity. Since the beta began, we've seen a whole variety of amazing creations from the world of Dreams. From players recreating entire games like Final Fantasy 7 , Metal Gear Solid , to serving up an unbelievably realistic looking full English breakfast , the possibilities of Media Molecule's creative tool are endless. One creative even made their own version of Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 game .

Really, when it comes to what you can create, the only limit is your imagination. From creating games, to your own little films and everything in between, Dreams is a true playground for creativity. During the last State of Play back in December 2019, Media Molecule first revealed Dreams February release date with a trailer celebrating all of the creations that have been made in Dreams so far.

So far the full release is still set to remain as a PS4 exclusive. Recently Media Molecule's co-founder Kareem Ettouney expressed interest in expanding the reach of Dreams, which could mean we one day see it appear on PC. It's also not entirely outside the realms of possibility that we see the creative find its way onto Sony's next-gen console with the upcoming PS5.

With the game officially going gold, we can hardly wait to see what else is cooked up in Dreams as more players jump in and let their imaginations go wild.

