Dragon's Dogma 2 uses the same engine as Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be built on RE Engine, the same technology that's powering most of the company's best modern games.

Yesterday's Dragon's Dogma 10 year anniversary stream brought a very brief announcement that development on a sequel is underway. In a press release, Capcom confirms that the game is in development on RE Engine - something leakers had already been reporting.

Capcom has also confirmed that the sequel's development team includes Dragon's Dogma veterans like director Hideaki Itsuno, art director Daigo Ikeno, and level designer Kenichi Suzuki. That's all the information we have on the game so far, but Capcom says the team is "excited to share more details in the future."

RE Engine debuted as the technology powering Resident Evil 7, as a replacement for Capcom's older MT Framework. After that game's success, Capcom continued using it through the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

While the name might suggest it's the 'Resident Evil Engine,' it's actually - bizarrely - called the Reach for the Moon Engine. (No, that doesn't make the abbreviation 'Reach for the Moon Engine Engine', either - the RE just comes from 'REach.' Look, I don't really understand the name, either.)

Devil May Cry 5 was the first non-Resident Evil game to make use of the engine, and it's since powered everything from Capcom Arcade Stadium to Monster Hunter Rise. Many of Capcom's upcoming games, including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Exoprimal, and Street Fighter 6, will make use of RE Engine, as well.

