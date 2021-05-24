Dragon's Dogma 2 will run on the same engine as Resident Evil Village, leaker says

Dragon's Dogma 2 will run on the same engine that powers Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, and Devil May Cry 5, according to a prominent Capcom leaker.

Word of a potential sequel to Dragon's Dogma being in development initially leaked in a big data breach last year , but we haven't heard anything official about the game since then. According to Dusk Golem, who has a long track record of leaks related to Capcom games, Resident Evil, and horror games in general, the unannounced sequel is "100% using the RE Engine" - along with many of the other Capcom games that are currently in development.

It's pretty safe to assume most Capcom games that aren't ports, remasters, or very specifically using an engine for one reason or another will be using RE Engine. Dragon's Dogma 2 100% is using the RE Engine, but that's not a surprising thing I'd say. https://t.co/jDE0qlCue9May 22, 2021

It's worth pointing out here that not all of Dusk Golem's leads end up panning out - for instance, they claimed that Village would have an unlockable mode that would randomize the placement of enemies and items for extra challenge. Nothing like that ended up in the game at release, though it could still be in the works as an update or DLC.

In any case, it would make a lot of sense for Capcom to use RE Engine for the leaked Dragon's Dogma sequel. RE Engine made an impressive debut in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard back in 2017, and since then Capcom has used it in over a half-dozen games across a number of genres to good effect, so there's no reason to think the company wouldn't want to also use it here.

The original Dragon's Dogma is an open-world fantasy RPG, which takes an idiosyncratic approach to many of the genre's fundamentals: fighting by grabbing onto giant enemies, building out your party with community-created "Pawns," and traveling the large world with very little fast travel to name a few examples. It was first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, with new platform versions rolling in following years all the way up to its Nintendo Switch debut in 2019.