Doom Patrol gets a new member in the first trailer for season 2

The first full trailer for Doom Patrol season 2 is finally here, and it looks like the team has a new member. The Chief’s daughter, Dorothy Spinner, has turned up to “unleash hell on earth” in the new season. Her arrival is set to play a pivotal role as the gang learns to trust Chief again following his shock betrayal in season 1.

The official series description reads: “Cliff Steele aka Robotman, Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman, Jane aka Crazy Jane, and Victor Stone aka Cyborg are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up... both figuratively and literally.

"Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief, while confronting their own personal baggage.”

Season 1 saw The Chief captured by supervillain Mr Nobody. As the team journeyed to rescue him, they discovered that he was in fact the reason for the tragic events that gave them their powers. By the end of the season, Mr. Nobody and the Beard Hunter were imprisoned in the White Space, and the Doom Patrol are left to face their discoveries.

Dorothy’s powers remain a mystery for now, but seem to pose a real threat to the team... and the world. Looks like DC's self-dubbed "world's strangest heroes" will have to save it once again. The first three episodes of Doom Patrol will arrive June 25 on HBO Max and DC Universe, followed by weekly episodes.

