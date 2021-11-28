Don't sleep on this record breaking Super Mario Odyssey deal this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals remain one of the most popular priorities for those who love their handhelds and we've got some good news for anyone who missed out on this classic. Super Mario Odyssey is currently on sale in both the US and the UK, going for just $37.99 at Best Buy and £36.99 at Currys - that's the lowest price we've seen so far.
This is a great price in either country and the best we can find without going second-hand (though there's a few places that have matched it in the UK). It's hardly likely we'll see it for much less than this either - Nintendo Switch games usually sell for high prices at any time (often between $50-$60 / £40-£50), and that goes double for major exclusives like Super Mario Odyssey. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals don't really get better than this.
It's not the only Mario game discounted at the moment, though. Mario Kart 8 is also £36.99 at Currys, and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is down 75% at Best Buy.
You'll find more information on these Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals just below, or for more Nintendo-themed fun, go see our Cyber Monday Pokemon deals.
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) |
$59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy
Save $22 - The lowest price we've seen for Odyssey in the US, and it's a powerhouse game worth the price in any case. Travel the world, change outfits, fight dragons, throw hats at dinosaurs. Who could want more?
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) |
£39.99 £36.99 at Currys
Save £3 - Not a massive deduction, but it's still the best price we can find for Odyssey, and certainly justifies a purchase for those looking for a fun planetary romp for their Nintendo Switch.
More of today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
Looking for the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals beyond just your own personal Odyssey? We've got today's best deals laid out for you below.
