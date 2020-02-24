Disney Plus UK pre-order deal saves you over £20 if you act fast

A Disney Plus UK pre-order deal is now live, and anyone hyped for The Mandalorian may want to sign up sooner rather than later - to celebrate the service's launch at the end of March, there's a limited-time offer on a year's subscription. It's been reduced to £49.99, knocking £10 off the usual 12-month membership and saving you £21.89 compared to a standard month-by-month fee. Considering how long we've had to wait for it to arrive (four months later than the US, give or take), that makes us just a little less grumpy.

However, it's not a discount that's going to stick around. As you may have guessed from a headline including 'Disney Plus UK pre-order deal', this reduction is only available until 23 March 2020. That's the day before the streaming service goes live.

Even though £50 may seem like a lot to drop on a year of Disney Plus before it's even launched, we've got an advantage over other countries who grabbed it back in November - the UK has a heads-up on what to expect. From what we've heard, it bodes well. There are hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries to enjoy on the service (including every episode of The Simpsons and most of the Marvel films), with more to come in the next few months.

