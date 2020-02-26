Disney Plus UK deal - it's available for £49.99 if you pre-order now

If you've been hoping for a cheap Disney Plus UK deal in the run-up to launch this March, you're in luck. To celebrate the service's release as of 24 March 2020, you can get money off a one-year subscription; a Disney Plus pre-order will drop the cost down to just £49.99 if you act fast. That's a saving of £10 compared to the normal 12-month membership, and £21.89 less than a standard month-by-month fee.

However, anyone hyped for The Mandalorian may want to sign up for this Disney Plus UK deal sooner rather than later. It's not a discount that's going to stick around. As you may have guessed from a headline including 'pre-order deal', this reduction is only available until 23 March 2020. As mentioned above, that's the day before the streaming service goes live.

Disney Plus UK deal

Disney Plus (12 months) | £49.99 until 23/03/20 (save £10)

This offer gets you a full year of Disney Plus. It's a bargain, but won't last long - the deal ends 23 March 2020. Compared to that monthly price though, you're actually saving £21.89.

View Deal

Alright, so £50 may seem like a lot to drop on a year of Disney Plus before it's even launched. That said, we've got an advantage over other countries who got hold of the service back in November - the UK has a heads-up on what to expect. From what we've seen so far, there are hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries to enjoy on the service (including every episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and most of the Marvel films). More are set to arrive in the next few months.

Again, the one thing to bear in mind is the fact that this discount is only available until 23 March 2020. That means you'll need to act sharpish if you want a lower price.