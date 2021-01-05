Disney Plus price increase - here's how much it'll cost, and when

As of early 2021, a Disney Plus price increase is on the way. But what does that mean for you? How much more will you need to pay each month? And most importantly, is it going to be worthwhile? Considering the fact that Disney Plus is only a year old, it's a fair question.

Because the Disney Plus price increase kicks in at different times depending on whether you're an existing member or new subscriber, we've got everything you need to know right here - including why the change is happening in the first place.

Disney Plus price increase - new cost

(Image credit: Disney)

Although none of us like to pay more (boo), the Disney Plus price increase is mercifully small. More specifically, it's going up by $1 in the US, $3 for Canadian or Australian members, and £2 for UK subscribers.

Here's exactly how much the Disney Plus price increase will cost you in 2021:

US: $7.99 per month / $79.99 for a full year

$7.99 per month / $79.99 for a full year CA: $11.99 per month / $119.99 for a full year

$11.99 per month / $119.99 for a full year UK: £7.99 per month / £79.90 for a full year

£7.99 per month / £79.90 for a full year AU: $11.99 per month / $119.99 for a full year

If you are signed up to the US bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, the cost will also be increasing by one dollar to $13.99 per month.

Disney Plus price increase - when will it happen?

(Image credit: Disney)

Precisely when the price change occurs is where things get a little confusing: the Disney Plus price increase will depend on your region and current membership status. Here's a breakdown of exactly when the changes to your Disney Plus sign-up will happen:

US subscribers: Memberships for current and existing Disney Plus subscribers will increase as of March 2021.

Memberships for current and existing Disney Plus subscribers will increase as of March 2021. Canada & Australia: The Disney Plus price increase will happen as of February 23 2021.

The Disney Plus price increase will happen as of February 23 2021. New UK subscribers: If you're new to Disney Plus, you'll have to pay extra from 23 February 2021.

If you're new to Disney Plus, you'll have to pay extra from 23 February 2021. Existing UK subscribers: Already have a membership? Your prices will stay the same until 23 August 2021.

For most of the world, the Disney Plus price increase will kick in at the same time. The UK is the only region with a staggered rollout.

Disney Plus price increase - why is it going up?

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're anything like us, you're probably wondering why the Disney Plus price increase is happening now. It's a fair question - the service has only been out for a year.

It all comes down to Disney's plans for the future: the price hike is to help fund an avalanche of new content we'll be getting over the next year or two, including numerous Star Wars shows, Marvel spin-offs, and live-action movies like an Enchanted prequel. In fact, Disney has promised 10 Marvel shows and 10 Star Wars shows over the next few years .

What's more, the UK, Canada, and Australia are getting more mature content like Family Guy and the upcoming Alien TV show via an add-on called 'Star' this February 23. Because it's a bonus channel built into Disney Plus offering everything from How I Met Your Mother to Die Hard (i.e. an equivalent to the US Hulu service), we're finally getting those grown-up dramas that have always been lacking on Disney Plus - a downside we mentioned in our Disney Plus review. Sure, Brits, Canadians, and Australians are having to pay for it. But they don't need to pay more for a separate service a la Hulu.

Disney Plus price increase - is it worth it?

(Image credit: Disney)

Broadly speaking, yes, the price increase will be worth it. If you're in the US, it's not too much of a change to stomach: you're paying $1 extra per month, which is a hike but isn't deadly. We're also getting a lot more content for our money thanks to Disney going all-in on the service, so we can't complain too much. Yes, it would have been nice to get an integrated service like Star rather than having to pay for Hulu separately, but no matter (that's where the bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month comes in).

As for the rest of the world, it's a bigger jump but is still fair value… if not more so, actually. That's because Star is being added with a raft of mature content the service was sorely lacking until now.

Disney Plus deals

(Image credit: Disney)

With the Disney Plus price increase breathing down our necks, renewing now before it comes into effect might be a good idea. Indeed, grabbing an offer or Disney Plus bundles can save you $10 / £20 or more if you buy an annual subscription beforehand. That's well worth considering.

Current Disney Plus deals in your area are listed below.

Disney Plus deals - US

Disney Plus (monthly) | $6.99 per month

A standard month of Disney Plus weighs in at just $6.99 in the United States right now. Considering how much content you're getting for your money, that's pretty reasonable. All subscribers will find Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, The Simpsons, and more at their fingertips. It's currently the cheapest deal on offer, and we've yet to see anything less. Disney Plus (one year) | $69.99 one-off payment

If you think you'll be watching a lot of Disney Plus over the next year or are keen to see those new Marvel shows on day one, the full 12-month membership is the way to go. It cuts the Disney Plus price by $14 - or two full months - compared to paying for a subscription month by month. That's a considerable saving. Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus package | $12.99 per month

For our money, this is comfortably the best Disney Plus deal. The bundle gets you three services for the cost of a single month of Standard HD Netflix, and that makes it an absolute steal. Besides the family-friendly Disney Plus, the addition of mature dramas via Hulu and the wealth of sports provided by ESPN Plus makes it ideal for the whole family. This triple-threat of content is also giving you one of those services for free: the overall cost would be closer to $20 if you were buying them all separately. 1-year Disney Plus gift card | $69.99 at Disney Plus

Want to give Disney Plus to someone else? The Disney Plus Gift Subscription card is ideal. A digital voucher that offers a full year of the service to the lucky recipient, it can be delivered whenever you want and to any email address you choose. That makes it perfect as a last-minute gift. What's more, you save $14 on the Disney Plus cost compared to paying month by month. However, do bear in mind that it can only be redeemed by new subscribers. If they already have a Disney Plus account, they cannot use the gift card.View Deal

Disney Plus deals - Canada

Disney Plus (monthly) | $8.99 per month

How much does Disney Plus cost in Canada? Not as much as we'd feared, luckily - the Disney Plus price is a mere $8.99 per month. There's an awful lot of content available here for that, so it's pretty cracking value all things considered. Disney Plus (one year) | $89.99 one-off payment

If you're going to be watching a lot of Disney Plus over the next few months (what with a new season of The Mandalorian and Marvel shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the way), then this is the deal to go for. It gets you a full year of the streaming service at a discount, allowing you to save around $16 on the standard monthly Disney Plus price.View Deal

Disney Plus deals - UK

Disney Plus (monthly) | £5.99 per month

The cheapest Disney Plus price offering for UK residents right now is this standard £5.99 monthly subscription. It gives you access to everything the service has to offer, and you can cancel or re-subscribe at any time. Because its library contains hundreds of TV shows, films, and documentaries, there's plenty here to get your teeth into. Disney Plus (one year) | £59.99 one-off payment

If you think you're going to get a lot of use out of Disney Plus, you can pick up a 12-month membership for £60. That's roughly £12 cheaper than paying month-by-month, and you're essentially getting two months for free. A bargain, in other words. Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | £59.99 at Disney Plus

If you're looking for a good present to give the Disney fan in your life, this gift card is ideal. It's delivered to any email address you like, and at any time you want. That means it's a good choice if you've left your shopping a little late. However, bear in mind that it can only be redeemed by new subscribers. That means anyone who already has Disney Plus won't be able to activate the gift.View Deal

Disney Plus deals - Australia

Disney Plus (monthly) | $8.99 per month

A normal month of Disney Plus is available for only $8.99 in Australia (and it's sitting pretty at $9.99 in New Zealand, too, by the way). That's not bad at all, especially considering the many hundreds of hours of content you're getting with this offer. Disney Plus (one year) | $89.99 one-off payment

A full year of Disney Plus is great value for money, particularly because it saves you two months' worth of cash on the standard monthly Disney Plus price (the same is true of either Australia or New Zealand, albeit with slightly different costs - it's $99.99 in NZ). If you know you're going to be watching for the long-haul, this is the deal to choose.View Deal

Considering giving Disney Plus to family or a loved one? If they haven't subscribed before, a Disney Plus gift card is probably your best bet. Find out more about how it works via our dedicated guide.