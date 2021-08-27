Disney Plus' new Marvel project looks set to be a werewolf-centric Halloween special

The MCU is already getting vampires with Mahershala Ali’s Blade, so why not aim for a serious Marvel monster mash-up? Thanks to a new report, we now know Marvel Studios is planning for a Halloween special – featuring werewolves.

According to The Wrap, Marvel Studios is looking for a "Latino male in his 30s to star in the Halloween Special, which is eyeing to begin production in early 2022."

The lead is likely to play a character with the moniker ‘Werewolf By Night.’ That’s either Jack Russell, a niche 1970s character or, more than likely, Jake Gomez – who starred in the 2020 comics reboot or Werewolf By Night. Each, of course, had the ability to turn into a werewolf.

No news on filming or exact release dates just yet, but a 2022 Halloween slot could be a distinct possibility as Marvel continues to diversify its output.

Not only has it made steps into streaming this year with WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki, it’s also made a run at the animated sphere with What If…? The likes of Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart are also coming to Disney Plus as part of Marvel Studios’ efforts to take over television.

There’s plenty coming on the big screen, too: Spider-Man: No Way Home has already broken trailer records with the first look at the Spidey threequel. Before then, Shang-Chi lands in September while Eternals aim to halt the end of the world in November. Beyond that, a full moon might be coming…

For more on the MCU’s future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.