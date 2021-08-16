Disney confirms Cruella 2 with Emma Stone

Cruella 2 is officially on the cards with Emma Stone returning to star, Deadline reports.

The news comes after Stone was reportedly considering suing Disney – however, this never actually happened. The reports came after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson file a lawsuit against Disney last month, the actor claiming that the studio violated her contract with the movie's hybrid release – the superhero title was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access due to the pandemic. Cruella was released back in May and followed the same release model.

Set in '70s London, the 101 Dalmatians prequel follows Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara. Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou also star.

Gillespie and McNamara are both expected to return for directing and screenwriting duties for the sequel, but story details are being kept tightly under wraps. The original movie's post-credits scene suggests that it's likely to tie into 101 Dalmatians, though.

As for Stone, she can next be seen in Poor Things, reuniting with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos. She'll star alongside Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and Willem Dafoe.