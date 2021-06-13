Diablo 2 Resurrected gets September release date

By

Check out the latest trailer for the Diablo 2 remake

Diablo 2 Resurrected, the remake of the classic 2000 action-RPG, now has an official September release date.

During today's big Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Blizzard took to the virtual stage to announce that Diablo 2 Resurrected is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 23, 2021. The remake includes a major visual and performance overhaul of the Diablo 2 base game as well as Lord of Destruction, its only major expansion.

As mentioned, the release date was announced during Xbox's E3 showcase, which could mean Diablo 2 Resurrected is a timed Xbox exclusive, or it could just mean Nintendo and Sony haven't gotten around to updating their websites for the game.

Developing...

Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked in - *shudders* - content management while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG. Now, as GamesRadar's Arizona-based Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.