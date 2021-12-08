How to get the Destiny 2 Halo magnum Forerunner Exotic from the Magnum Opus quest

The Forerunner is the Destiny 2 version of the iconic Halo magnum, and it's already one of the coolest Exotics in the game. This Exotic is free to all players, too, so everyone can get in on the Halo nostalgia. Here's how to get Forerunner for yourself.

How to start the Destiny 2 Forerunner quest "Magnum Opus"

The quest for the Halo magnum is sold by Xur. Grab "Magnum Opus" to get the ball rolling, and then gather seven Strange Coins. The new six-player activity Dares of Eternity is the best way to get them.

Once you collect seven coins, you'll need to immediately spend some of them on special bounties sold by the Starhorse in Xur's Treasure Hoard. We recommend buying one of the weekly bounties since they'll knock out this quest step in one shot. Complete all of the objectives on your bounty in one round of Dares of Eternity to finish it.

How to get the Strange Key

The next step involves playing even more Dares of Eternity since you need to reach rank four with Xur to purchase the Strange Key sold by the mysterious vendor. It should only take a few more runs to reach rank four, and you can knock out some more Starhorse bounties while you're at it for extra loot.

Align the seven columns

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you have the Strange Key, head to the patrol version of the Dares of Eternity opener by using the purple portal in Xur's Treasure Hoard. Once you load in, look for a conspicuous pile of rocks off to the right and position yourself just right so that the protruding card on those rocks lines up with the Seventh Column-esque arrangement pictured above.

(Image credit: Bungie)

After you place the key, a waypoint will lead you to a cave in the back of this area (pictured above). Head inside, scale the jump puzzles within, and look for a familiar cryo chamber up top. Activate it to claim the Forerunner.

How to get the Forerunner Exotic catalyst

The Forerunner Exotic catalyst hasn't been claimed just yet, but it's believed to be tied to the "Anomalous Access Card" which Xur sells at rank 16. It's going to take a lot of Dares of Eternity to get to that point, so get grinding.

