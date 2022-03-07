Destiny 2 Clan becomes the first to win back-to-back world first raid races

A Destiny 2 Clan has become the first team in the world to win two back-to-back Raid races.

Over the past weekend, Destiny 2 Clan "Elysium" became the first team in the world to successfully overcome the newly-launched Vow of the Disciple Raid (thanks, PC Gamer). You can check out a replay of the Clan's full run just below, which clocks in at a staggering seven hours and 18 minutes.

Bungie announced the victors from Elysium shortly after, confirming that the Clan were the first team in the world to overcome the new Raid. As the tweet below highlights, this is actually the second time Elysium has been the first team in the world to finish a new Raid, after the Clan beat the Vault of Glass in its return earlier this year in May.

After verification we're proud to congratulate our Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple World First winners, clan Elysium! BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS!💠 Cruz💠 Kyros💠 Moople💠 Quazz💠 Saltagreppo💠 Slap pic.twitter.com/9Jde0OgKI9March 6, 2022 See more

Becoming the first team in the world to beat a Destiny 2 Raid is a massive feat. Doing this back-to-back is unheard of, literally, as no other Raid team has ever managed the feat. For now, Elysium will no doubt be basking in this glory, but all eyes will no doubt be on the team once again when Bungie eventually rolls out Destiny 2's next raid.

